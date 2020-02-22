The Chino Planning Commission on Wednesday approved a request by developer Chino Preserve Development Corp. to construct 76 single-family detached homes on 7.91 acres on the southeast corner of Bickmore and Osprey avenues in the Preserve area of south Chino.
The project site is surrounded by vacant land to the west and south. Further south is the existing Meadows Square Rental Community. A drainage channel is on the east. The land to the north is developed with residential homes and homes that are currently under construction that include both detached and cluster single-family units.
The developer, also known as Lewis Group of Companies, plans to sell the development to a guest builder who will construct the homes at a later date.
A Lewis representative said this is the company’s last holdings north of Pine Avenue.
The two-story homes will range from 2,010- to 2,172-square-feet, and from 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths to four bedrooms and three baths. Each will have a two-car garage with two additional driveway spaces.
There will be landscaped courtyards with 3-foot-high decorative walls that will be maintained by the homeowners association. There will be two landscaped paseos that incorporate walking paths that lead to the trail to the east and future residential development to the south. The paseos are intended to break up the long block of homes on each street, a city staff member said at the meeting.
The building styles will be Italianate, Farmhouse, American Colonial and Spanish Colonial.
The planning commission’s approval of the project expires on July 1, 2024. If the homes are not built by that time, the developer will have to go through the approval process again.
The public did not submit any comment about the project. Commmissioners Walt Pocock and Steve Lewis commended the developer for complying readily with several plan changes recommended during the city’s Design Review Board evaluation.
