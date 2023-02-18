Cell towers to be allowed in open space

A faux water tank will likely be the design of choice for wireless facilities located on city-owned open space rather than facilities designed as trees.

 Image provided in City of Chino Hills report

Weighing the need for better cell phone service in the hilly topography of Chino Hills versus the visual impact of wireless facilities on open slopes, the city council on Tuesday chose to allow the structures in public open spaces.

The council was firm that the facilities should not be located on prominent ridgelines and that they would be far enough away from each other to avoid visual clutter.

