Cell towers to be allowed in open space

Weighing the need for better cell phone service in the hilly topography of Chino Hills versus the visual impact of wireless facilities on open slopes, the city council on Tuesday chose to allow the structures in public open spaces.
The council was firm that the facilities should not be located on prominent ridgelines and that they would be far enough away from each other to avoid visual clutter.
The council will also expand the notification radius to ensure that residents who live within 1,000 feet of a proposed tower will be informed of the application.
Community development director Joann Lombardo said the city has found that facilities proposed on open space designed as water tanks are preferred by residents over trees designed as wireless facilities because they tend to fit in to the surrounding environment.
She said the water tanks can be designed with a slightly weathered look to appear more natural.
When the trees planted around the water tank mature, the facility will become almost invisible after awhile.
“A faux tree by itself looks unusual in open space and doesn’t fit into the surroundings,” Ms. Lombardo said.
When a tower designed as a tree was proposed adjacent to the Adobe Trail between East View Drive and Sunny Meadow Lane in Butterfield, multiple neighbors submitted written concerns over the look.
When the facility was redesigned as a water tank, no opposition was recorded.
Councilman Ray Marquez said fewer people have landlines and rely on their cell phones during emergencies such as fires and earthquakes.
“I’m standing by whatever we need to do to increase emergency communication,” he said.
Ms. Lombardo said many of the applications are for wireless facilities in the southern, more hilly area of the city where coverage is not as good.
So far, three wireless facilities have been approved in open space and four more are currently under review, all of them from AT&T.
One tower was recently approved on the Soquel Canyon/Butterfield Trail, and one is under construction next to the Adobe Trail at the top of the slope above Dandelion Lane.
A tower was built at the edge of Madrugada Trail in northern Chino Hills a couple of years ago.
The equipment enclosure is located inches away from the trail path. FirstNet
Several wireless carriers attended the meeting, with an AT&T representative speaking about FirstNet, a nationwide communications platform built by the company for first responders.
FirstNet depends on major wireless facilities to operate and expand the reach of its service, according to city officials.
The Chino Hills Police Department and Chino Valley Fire District use FirstNet.
If open space adjacent to residential neighborhoods is not available for new facilities, AT&T will deploy temporary cell sites while seeking permanent options, officials said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.