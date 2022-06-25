Waste Management, the city’s new trash and recycling company, will donate $40,000 a year for community support projects in Chino Hills.
Republic Services, the city’s former waste hauler, donated $10,000 per year.
During Tuesday’s Chino Hills City Council meeting at 7 p.m., the city council will discuss the allocation of this funding, called “Community Organization Support Funds.”
In addition to the $40,000, the company will provide direct support for Concerts in the Park, six neighborhood cleanups per year, biannual compost and mulch giveaways, and one shredding event per year.
Waste Management will begin serving the city on July 1.
