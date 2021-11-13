An outdoor event free to the community called “Walk Through Bethlehem” will take place from 6:30 to 9 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 11 at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Chino Hills, at 3354 Eucalyptus Ave.
Visitors will enter the parking lot through a gate and come upon a scene representing Old Town Bethlehem including a nativity with animals.
Volunteers will be dressed in clothing of that era and booths will be set up with canvas sides to resemble little shops featuring demonstrations such as candle-making and pottery making.
Children will be able to make Christmas crafts.
There will be fresh-made bread, fruit, and a cookie stand, all free.
