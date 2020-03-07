A paving and slurry project on Pine Avenue between the 71 Freeway and Butterfield Ranch Road will take place Monday, March 16 to Friday, March 20 by the city of Chino Hills as part of its street improvement program.
The schedule was changed to avoid scheduled closures of the southbound 71 off-ramp at Soquel Canyon Parkway where work is being conducted by Caltrans.
All American Asphalt Inc., contractor for the Pine Avenue project, agreed to the city’s request to change the schedule to reduce impacts to motorists, said Chino Hills spokeswoman Denise Cattern.
The contractor was scheduled to start Feb. 24.
Changeable message signs will provide notification of the project.
Construction hours will be 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.
At least one lane of travel in each direction will be maintained at all times, Mrs. Cattern said.
Road surface grinding and pavement work will take place Thursday, March 19 and Friday, March 20.
Temporary lane striping, slurry seal and final striping are scheduled the week of March 23 to 27.
All American Asphalt was awarded the $192,500 contract funded by Senate Bill 1, the “Road Maintenance and Rehabilitation Account,” approved by voters as the Road Repair and Accountability Act of 2017 to rebuild California by fixing neighborhood streets, freeways and bridges across California.
Information: project manager, Senior Engineer Carl Hassel, 364-2817.
