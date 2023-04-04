A 21-year-old Chino man was arrested Monday afternoon on suspicion of shooting and killing a man in the early-morning hours on Sunday in a parking lot in the 5400 block of Philadelphia Street in Chino.
Taylor Bryant Sanchez was arrested at 4:15 p.m. in the 13300 block of Central Avenue.
He was booked on suspicion of murder and conspiracy to commit murder into the West Valley Detention Center in Rancho Cucamonga.
Mr. Sanchez is being held without bail, according to San Bernardino County jail records.
A search warrant was served at the suspect’s home, City of Chino spokeswoman Vivian Castro said.
He is scheduled to appear in a West Valley Superior Court room on Wednesday, records show.
Chino police were called about a possible dead body at 2:07 a.m. near Kelly’s Sports Bar and Billiards on the north side of Philadelphia Street, finding the victim in the parking lot with at least one gunshot wound.
The victim was identified Tuesday as Philip Hernandez, 51, of Chino.
“The subject was pronounced deceased at the scene, and officers determined the subject was the victim of a homicide,” Ms. Castro said.
Anyone with information can call Detectives Frank Wilson at (909) 334-3126 or fwilson@chinopd.org.
