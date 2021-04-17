Workers are trenching and laying out conduit for a supercharger electric vehicle charging station in the parking lot between Wood Ranch Barbecue Restaurant and P.F. Chang’s at The Shoppes at Chino Hills.
Residents have observed large green and black equipment trucks bearing the Electric Vehicle Infrastructures (EVI) brand on Grand Avenue near The Shoppes, matching the large banner draped over the construction fence.
Tesla will convert 17 existing standard parking spaces into 16 electric vehicle charging parking spaces and one American with Disabilities Act parking space.
The parking stalls will no longer be available for restaurant-goers looking for places to park in the already crowded lot.
The equipment cabinets will be located within the landscaped buffer area between P.F. Chang’s and Grand Avenue.
Building official Winston Ward said the permit was issued March 15 and construction began shortly thereafter.
The project should take about four months to complete, with operations expected to begin by mid-June or early July, Mr. Ward said.
The Tesla supercharger allows Tesla owners to charge their cars in under an hour.
Destination chargers have a slower charging speed than the superchargers.
Mr. Ward has said the system is proprietary and can only be used by Tesla vehicles.
Investing and finance websites describe Tesla as focused on people in their 20s to young 40s who fall into three categories: eco-friendly, tech-savvy, and entry-level luxury buyers.
