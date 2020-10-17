New state regulations on second dwelling units, formerly called “mother-in-law quarters” or “granny flats,” will be discussed by the Chino Hills Planning Commission at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 20 in council chambers.
The commission has held three workshops and could be ready to recommend approval of a code amendment proposed by staff.
The secondary homes provide independent living facilities on the same lot as a primary residence, according to a city staff report.
The city is changing its code to reflect the loosening of regulations by the state to encourage housing.
The Chino Valley Fire District and the city are recommending the prohibition of secondary units in the Sleepy Hollow and Canon Lane communities because of access and emergency response constraints on the steep and narrow streets.
The public may participate by visiting us02web.zoom.us/j/87939548952 or by calling 1-669-900-6833 and enter 87939548952.
