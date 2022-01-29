In a surprising turn of events, Waste Management won the trash contract for the City of Chino Hills Tuesday night, despite a recommendation from the city’s solid waste consultant and staff to select Athens Services.
In a 3-1 vote, the city council approved a seven-year agreement with a two-year renewal option with Waste Management, amounting to a potential $100 million contract.
Councilman Peter Rogers voted against Waste Management, and Councilman Brian Johsz recused himself for financial conflict of interest because he is the vice president of government affairs for Athens.
Councilman Art Bennett set the stage for the vote by making his opinion known upfront about the potential shadow that could be cast over the city council if Athens was chosen.
“From day one, I had my reservations about a sitting councilman whose employer is being considered for the largest contract we have in the city,” Councilman Bennett said on Wednesday. “I received so many comments about this and I didn’t want the entire council to be painted with the same brush.”
“When all the employees and drivers from Waste Management who lived in our own city stood up during the meeting, I was super impressed and felt it was necessary to stay out of the conflict of interest situation and do the right thing,” Mr. Bennett said. “I believe selecting Waste Management was in the best interest of the city.”
He added, “I love the fact that Waste Management is right next door, and they have a fantastic record.”
Mr. Bennett’s motion to choose Waste Management was seconded by Councilman Ray Marquez and supported by Councilwoman Cynthia Moran, after she asked City Attorney Mark Hensley what would happen if it was a 2-2 vote.
Mr. Hensley said three votes would be needed so there could not be a tie. “You will need to make a decision,” he said.
Show of support
Waste Management has been the waste hauler for the City of Chino for more than 40 years and multiple organizations rallied around the company in support.
Chino organizations submitting letters or sending representatives to the meeting to support Waste Management as a good community partner included Chino Neighborhood House, American Legion Post 299 in Chino, Soroptimist International of Chino Valley, Knights of Columbus, Isaiah’s Rock, Hussmann Corporation in Chino, and Rick Evans, owner of Stater Bros. Plaza in Chino.
Tony Flores and his son Aiden Flores thanked Waste Management on behalf of Chino’s Cub Scout Pack 205 for sponsoring their annual Blue and Gold Banquet.
Waste Management spokesperson Glenda Chavez, who is also president of Rancho Del Chino Rotary Club, introduced several drivers and employees who live in Chino Hills, stating they would provide many “eyes and ears” for the city.
“Waste Management is not just a trash company,” she said. “We are your neighbors and community partners.”
Lily Quiroa, regional manager for the Inland Empire who has lived in Chino Hills for 20 years, said Waste Management provided the best rates it could offer the city.
“This is so very personal to me,” she said. “We really want Chino Hills. Our drivers will be coming from Chino, our trucks and equipment are in Chino, and we will be able to address Chino Hills customer issues much faster.”
Fleet manager Willie Munford, also of Chino Hills, who was a longtime coach for Chino Hills Junior All American Football said, “We take pride in our fleet and keep the vehicles nice and shiny. We’re just down the street if any issues arise. Other companies would take awhile but we don’t have to deal with traffic.”
Lowest cost
Councilman Peter Rogers said of the four companies that were selected from the seven original proposals, “the fiscally responsible vote was for Athens.”
Seven companies submitted proposals and four were chosen by the city’s consultant and recommended by city staff: Republic Services (the city’s current contractor), Athens, Waste Management, and Burrtec Waste Industries.
Athens was ultimately recommended by city staff and the consultant primarily because it submitted the lowest cost proposal at $10,508,000 for the first year, with incremental increases each year.
The second lowest proposal was Waste Management at $10,676,000 the first year, with incremental rate increases each year.
Athens presented a slightly lower monthly residential rate and a significantly lower commercial bin rate, Councilman Rogers said. “Couple those lower costs with Athens’ top rating for overall service from our consultant and the decision to vote for them made sense to me.”
Mr. Rogers said he was surprised at the outcome of the vote but not disappointed that Waste Management was selected.
“I’m sure they will do a great job for Chino Hills,” he said.
New rates
Chino Hills residents will pay $26.25 per month for trash for the first year, beginning July 1.
The monthly rate for Athens would have been $25.80 per month for the first year.
Had the city stayed with Republic Services, residents would have paid $26.45 per month for the first year. Residents currently pay $25.02 per month for Republic Services.
Councilman Brian Johsz said Thursday he had no comment at this time regarding the solid waste contract.
Mr. Johsz was hired by Athens Services in September 2014 and he became a councilman for Chino Hills in September 2017.
All four of his fellow councilmembers stated during the meeting that Mr. Johsz is above board and did not attempt to influence any of them to vote for Athens.
More than 10 residents spoke in support of Athens, which has provided street sweeping services for the city since 2015.
Athens Executive Vice President Gary Clifford told the audience that Athens was the lowest bidder and would save residents $1.7 million over the term of the agreement.
He said the Athens yard is just 10 miles away, in the City of Industry, and the company uses San Bernardino County landfills which keeps the cost of waste and recycling down for the entire region, not just Chino Hills.
Mr. Clifford said Athens has never missed a day of picking up trash for the past 65 years. “We will knock your socks off with customer service,” he said.
Waste Management will start servicing Chino Hills on July 1.
Mrs. Chavez said a comprehensive plan will be coordinated with city staff for a smooth transition.
“Words can’t describe the gratitude we felt when the majority of the council found there was intrinsic value in the selection of a waste company that is not only local, but has a long-established relationship in the Chino Valley communty,” she said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.