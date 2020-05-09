San Bernardino County has announced its schedule for free COVID-19 (coronavirus) testing this month.
No health insurance is required to participate, but persons must be San Bernardino County residents and have at least one of the symptoms of coronavirus (coughing, fever, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, new loss of smell or taste, chills, repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat), or be 65 or older, or be a healthcare worker, emergency medical services (EMS) worker or in law enforcement.
Persons who develop any of the following emergency warning signs for coronavirus, should seek emergency medical attention immediately: trouble breathing, persistent pain or pressure in the chest, new confusion or inability to arouse, bluish lips or face.
At the testing sites, samples are collected by health professionals by inserting a swab up the nostril or into the mouth to the throat. The samples are then sent to a laboratory for testing. It usually takes a few days for results.
Additional testing will be announced through the county’s Facebook page or at http://sbcovid19.com/community-drive-through-events/ as the test dates are confirmed.
Single testing dates have been filling fast, so early registration for an appointment is strongly recommended.
Drive-through
Drive-through tests offered 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. by appointment only at http://sbcovid19.com/community-drive-through-events/ or by calling 387-3911 are:
●Monday, May 11, Loma Linda Academy, 10656 Anderson St., Loma Linda
●Tuesday, May 12, Auto Club Speedway (main gate), 9300 Cherry Ave., Fontana
Details coming
Drive-through tests, offered 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. by appointment only, with details to be announced at http://sbcovid19.com/community-drive-through-events/ are:
●Wednesday, May 13, Civic Center Park, 14999 Dale Evans Parkway, Apple Valley
●Friday, May 15, Montclair Place, 5060 E. Montclair Plaza Lane, Montclair
●Friday, May 15, Arroyo Valley High, 1881 W. Base Line St., San Bernardino
●Wednesday, May 20, Barstow Sports Park, 2800 Mayor Katy Parkway, Barstow
●Friday, May 22, Montclair Place, 5060 E. Montclair Plaza Lane, Montclair
●Wednesday, May 27, Civic Center Park, 14999 Dale Evans Parkway, Apple Valley
●Friday, May 29, Montclair Place, 5060 E. Montclair Plaza Lane, Montclair
Daily testing
Arrowhead Regional Medical Center (ARMC), 400 N. Pepper Ave., Colton, drive-through testing by appointment only, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. Appointments may be made for this site by calling (855) 422-8029.
SAC Health System, 250 S. G St., San Bernardino, drive-through testing by appointment only for Inland Empire Health Plan (IEHP) members only, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. Appointments for this site may be made by calling 771-2911 to speak to a health provider to determine testing needs.
San Bernardino County Health Centers are offering daily testing by appointment only from 1 to 5 p.m. to “underserved and vulnerable populations.” For qualifications and to make an appointment, visit http://wp.sbcounty.gov/dph/programs/clinics/patient-access-referral/. The sites are:
Ontario Health Center, 150 E. Holt Blvd., Ontario; San Bernardino Health Center, 606 E. Mill St., San Bernardino; Hesperia Health Center, 16453 Bear Valley Road, Hesperia; and Adelanto Health Center, 11336 Bartlett Ave., suite 11, Adelanto.
Special test dates
Victor Valley College, 17422 Bear Valley Road, Victorville, testing by appointment only, Tuesday, May 12 through Saturday, May 16. Appointments for this event, which is not a drive-through, can be made at (888) 634-1123 or online at https://lhi.care/covidtesting. This testing site is hosted by OPTUMServe, in partnership with the state.
