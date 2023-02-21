A 19-year-old Chino woman was killed early Monday morning in a single-car crash at Benson Avenue and Park Place, on the southeast side of Chino High School.
Julianna Amaya-Rodriguez was pronounced dead at the scene by Chino Valley Fire District paramedics, following the 2:30 a.m. collision.
“A preliminary investigation determined a car went off the roadway and collided with a signal pole,” City of Chino spokeswoman Vivian Castro said Tuesday. “The driver was the only occupant of the vehicle.”
Chino police department traffic investigators are looking for witnesses or security camera footage to help determine the cause of the collision.
A Go Fund Me page – gofund.me/50baafb9 – has been established by Ms. Amaya-Rodriguez’ family. As of Tuesday morning, the page has generated $4,175 with a goal of $10,000 for funeral expenses.
Anyone with information can call Officer Siegfried Azarcon at sazarcon@chinopd.org or call (909) 334-3159.
