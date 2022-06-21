A 19-year-old man and two teenage boys were arrested June 17 on burglary and conspiracy charges after a short police pursuit which ended with deputies using the PIT maneuver near Butterfield Ranch Road and the 71 Freeway in Chino Hills.
A fourth suspect remains at large after running into Chino Hills State Park, police said.
Zalen DeAngelo Addison, 19, of Moreno Valley, was booked into the West Valley Detention Center in Rancho Cucamonga on suspicion of felony evading, burglary, conspiracy, possession of stolen property.
He was released on bail at 2:35 p.m. Sunday, according to San Bernardino County jail records.
The teens—ages 17 and 16 from Moreno Valley—were booked into San Bernardino County Juvenile Hall.
Juvenile jail records are not available.
Chino Hills deputies received information from the Rancho Cucamonga Sheriff’s Station about suspects inside a 2007 Audi A6 who recently committed a burglary in Rancho Cucamonga and located the car about 6:26 p.m. near Butterfield Ranch Road and Mystic Canyon Drive, police said.
“Deputies attempted to conduct a traffic stop, but the driver, later identified as Mr. Addison, failed to yield and a pursuit ensued,” Detective Vicente Quiroz said.
Several weapons were thrown from the car onto the side of the street, and at one point, the car stopped on the side of the 71 Freeway where the front passenger got out and ran, Detective Quiroz said.
Seconds later, a pursuing deputy used his patrol unit to spin the suspect’s car, called the Pursuit Intervention Technique (PIT), to try and disable the Audi A6, he said.
The three people inside were taken into custody.
“Deputies learned a Chino Hills residence was broken into by the suspects minutes before the pursuit began,” Detective Quiroz said. “The weapons thrown out of the window were recovered.”
Stolen items taken during the burglaries were seized and returned to their owners, he said.
