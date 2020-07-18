The Chino City Council on Tuesday will hold a public hearing at 7 p.m. in council chambers, 13220 Central Ave., to discuss proposed landscape and lighting assessments.
The public may attend in person or submit comments by email to administration@cityofchino.org.
