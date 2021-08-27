Two 20-year-old Walnut men were jailed on suspicion of stealing high-end sunglasses over the past eight months in Brea and West Covina, and from a Chino Hills store on Tuesday, Chino Hills Police said Friday.
Dean Ray Berru and Angel Canizales-Cruz were booked into the West Valley Detention Center in Rancho Cucamonga on charges of organized retail theft.
Jail records show Mr. Berru was arrested at 11:09 a.m. Thursday in the 800 block of San Nicholas in Walnut.
He was released from the detention center at 11:17 p.m. Thursday, records show.
Mr. Canizales-Cruz was arrested Friday at his home, deputies said, but jail records have not yet been updated.
Chino Hills Police were called at 6:09 p.m. Tuesday to the Sunglass Hut at The Shoppes at Chino Hills at 13920 Peyton Drive on a report of a theft, Deputy Daniel Renear said.
”Mr. Berru distracted the store employee as Mr. Canizales-Cruz concealed three pairs of sunglasses inside his clothing,” the deputy said.
The three pairs of sunglasses were valued at $1,033, he added.
Detectives identified the suspects and made the arrests.
”Detectives learned over the past eight months, Mr. Berru and Mr. Canizales-Cruz stole high-end sunglasses from Sunglass Hut stores in West Covina and Brea,” Deputy Renear said. “Detectives are seeking possible additional victims.”
Anyone with information can call Chino Hills Police at (909) 364-2000 or the WeTip Hotline at (800) 782-7463.
