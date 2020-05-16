Chino police jailed a 24-year-old man Sunday morning on suspicion he shot out the windows of two businesses at 5202 Philadelphia St. in Chino and spat on a officer during his arrest.
Jacob Battershill is being held without bail at the West Valley Detention Center in Rancho Cucamonga. He is facing charges of exhibiting a firearm, altering marking on a firearm, assaulting a police officer, spousal abuse, violating probation and two drug charges, said Sgt. Nancy Franklin. Police were called at 8:17 a.m. to the 12000 block of Central Avenue on a report of a man with a gun.
“The reporting party observed a domestic dispute occurring in the area and stopped to intervene when the man pointed a black handgun at the reporting party,” Sgt. Franklin said. “Officers contacted witnesses who identified (the suspect) and reported he shot the windows of two separate businesses.”
The man then fled to the back of the Chuck E. Cheese restaurant, but officers found the suspect trying to hide near the Pine Tree Motel at 12018 Central Ave., Sgt. Franklin said.
“Offices found a black BB pistol with the orange tip removed, as well as narcotics and drug paraphernalia near the location Mr. Battershill was attempted to hide. During contact with Mr. Battershill, he spat on one of the officers,” the sergeant said.
She added that the female involved in the domestic dispute had injuries from a domestic battery four days earlier. In that case, Mr. Battershill was arrested at 6:54 a.m. May 6 in the 5300 block of Philadelphia Street after a man and woman were reportedly in a domestic dispute near Central Avenue and Philadelphia, Sgt. Franklin said. “Mr. Battershill was found to have a switchblade knife in his possession, in violation of his current probation,” she said. Jail records show Mr. Battershill was released from custody at 9:35 a.m. May 7.
