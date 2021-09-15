Chino police arrested a 54-year-old grandfather Monday afternoon on suspicion of molesting his 12-year-old granddaughter several times during the past four years, the department reported Tuesday.
Jorge Luis Nava, 54, of Chino, is being held on $750,000 bail at the West Valley Detention Center in Rancho Cucamonga.
He was booked on two felony counts of continuous sexual abuse of a child, court records show.
“A bail enhancement for Mr. Nava was imposed due to the severity of the crimes,” Chino Police Sgt. Jesus Jacquez said.
He said Chino officers were called to the Chino Police Department lobby at 9:58 a.m. Aug. 26 to speak with a 12-year-old girl and her parents about a sexual battery incident.
“During their investigation, officers learned that the child had been molested several times by her grandfather over the past four years,” Sgt. Jacquez said. “Chino police detectives were contacted and assumed the investigation.”
Detectives arrested the suspect at 2 p.m. Monday at his work in the city of Santa Fe Springs.
Mr. Nava is scheduled to appear in West Valley Superior Court today (Wednesday, Sept. 15).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.