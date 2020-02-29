Two Chino Hills businesswomen will join forces on Friday, March 6 for a “pop-up” business at a local coffee shop.
Roxi Olivas of Chino Hills, owner of Lana Rae Handmade leather bags and purses, will offer her merchandise, beginning at 10 a.m. that day at The Dirty Penguin Coffee Co. at 14708 Pipeline Ave., Chino Hills (in the Courts).
Ms. Olivas, a 2004 graduate of Ayala High in Chino Hills, has been featured as an entrepreneur in podcasts, including Side Hustlers with Carla Marie and One Amazing Mompreneur.
She is teaming up with the coffee company, which just celebrated its one-year anniversary with owner April Seals-Partner.
The Dirty Penguin has become a haven for locals, where workshops, cookie decorating, macramé and vegan cooking classes are held, Ms. Olivas said.
A free story time for children and a children’s play area are also offered at the shop.
