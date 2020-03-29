An inmate and two additional employees at the California Institution for Men in Chino have tested positive for coronavirus, the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation reported Sunday.
The unidentified inmate is the third inmate in California to test positive for the virus.
Two male inmates at the California State Prison-Los Angeles County in Lancaster also received positive results among the 205 inmates statewide who have been tested for COVID-19 as of Sunday morning.
A total of three California Institution for Men inmates have been tested along with four inmates at the California Institution for Women in Chino, state prison officials reported.
Two more California Institution for Men employees have received positive coronavirus tests since Friday, bringing the prison’s total to six.
Names, ranks, cities of residences and the county in which they received their positive tests were not released.
In the state, 16 prison employees have tested positive for coronavirus.
Three work at the California State Prison in Sacramento; two at Wasco State Prison and one each at California Health Care Facility in Stockton, Folsom State Prison, Salinas Valley State Prison, San Quentin State Prison and the Substance Abuse Treatment Facility and State Prison in Corcoran, officials said.
Prison officials are following Gov. Gavin Newsom’s executive order by directing prisons to temporarily stop the intake of inmates at its 35 prisons and four youth correctional facilities.
“We are continuously evaluating and implementing proactive measures to help prevent the spread of COVID-19 and keep our CDCR population and the community-at-large safe,” prison officials said in a statement. “All CDCR institutions have been instructed to conduct additional deep-cleaning efforts in high-traffic, high-volume areas, including visiting and health care facilities.”
Hand sanitizer stations have been installed inside adult institution entrances and visiting areas, and staff continues to carry as much as two ounces of personal-use hand sanitizer while on duty.
