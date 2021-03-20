The Chino Hills Community Center parking lot at 14250 Peyton Drive may be used for Ayala High School student dropoff when school reopens on next week
Motorists will be required to enter the parking lot at Bulldog Boulevard, then turn left to the southern parking lot before dropping off students.
Staff will provide directions during the first few weeks of school.
Motorists must exit south on Peyton Drive, no exceptions.
Safety will be enhanced if motorists follow this one-way traffic flow during dropoff and pickup periods, said city officials.
Student parking is not allowed at City Hall or the Community Center parking lot.
Due to COVID-19 safety concerns, student groups including dance and sports, are not permitted to practice or gather in the parking lot.
