Xebec Building Company has agreed to make street improvements requested last year by the Chino Planning Commission for the proposed Chino Valley School District administration building.
The Chino City Council on Tuesday approved a public improvement agreement with Yorba XC, a branch of Xebec on Tuesday, with no discussion. The estimated construction costs for the improvements are $373,500, according to the agreement.
Yorba XC is required to complete sidewalk, street, asphalt, streetlights, signing, striping, and sewer improvements to Ramona Avenue between Danito Court and Buena Vista Continuation High School.
The project consists of a 60,000-square foot administration building at 13461 Ramona Ave. and a 325,300 square foot warehouse at 13404 Yorba Ave. The land is owned by the school district.
Yorba XC agreed to construct the new building for the school district in exchange for a 66-year lease on the warehouse.
The plans were first brought to the Chino Planning Commission in April 2021 and were punted back and forth between the city council and the planning commission from May to September 2021 over concerns about truck traffic related to the warehouse.
