Thirty-two awards were received by student participants of the Feb. 19 district-wide Chino Valley Unified School District Science Fair.
All winners listed below have qualified to advance to the March 10 San Bernardino, Inyo and Mono (SIM) Science and Engineering Fair, to be held Tuesday, March 10 at the San Bernardino International Airport, 1601 E. Third St., San Bernardino.
Awards will be presented 5:30 p.m. Thursday, March 12 at the DoubleTree by Hilton Ontario Airport, 222 N. Vineyard Ave., Ontario.
The three-county competition, like the district event, is comprised of grades four through high school.
From the county competition, only the junior and senior high school levels can advance to the California State Science Fair in April.
The 2020 award winners from the Chino Valley district, their schools, and project names are listed by grade level:
Fourth grade
First place — Kimberly Omictin, “Mirror, Mirror on the Wall, Who’s the Fairest Fertilizer of All?” Eagle Canyon Elementary in Chino Hills.
Second place — Scarlett Chen, “How Sweet is Your Drink? An investigation of the sweetness levels of common commercial soft drinks,” Rhodes Elementary in Chino
Third place — Annabelle Nickel and Emma Shiozaki, “What Add-In Works Best on Paperwhites?” Wickman Elementary in Chino Hills
Fourth place — Tommy Baker, “What is a Plant’s Favorite Color?” Eagle Canyon Elementary in Chino Hills
Fifth place — Samantha Singhi, “Hooked on You,” Glenmeade Elementary in Chino Hills
Sixth place — Italia Marlia-Vasquez, “A Sticky Situation,” Eagle Canyon Elementary in Chino Hills
Seventh place — Isabella Shiroishi, “Which Salt Melts Ice the Fastest?” Oak Ridge Elementary in Chino Hills
Eighth place — Adrian Rodas, “What Material Blocks Wi-Fi Signal the Most?” Liberty Elementary in Ontario
Fifth grade
First place — Amber Lin, “Climate and Cricket Chirps,” Country Springs Elementary in Chino Hills
Second place — Luke Baker, “Bust That Rust!” Eagle Canyon Elementary in Chino Hills
Third place — Hannah Chaix, “Magnets vs. Temperature-Magnet Strength,” Rolling Ridge Elementary in Chino Hills
Fourth place — Eve Vogel-Evangelista, “Spinning An Easier Hula Hoop,” Hidden Trails Elementary in Chino Hills
Fifth place — Melanie Medrina, “A Gar of Honey: Effects of Different Amounts of Honey on Bacterial Growth,” Litel Elementary in Chino Hills
Sixth place — Roman Ruiz, “Balloonapalooza,” Liberty Elementary in Ontario
Seventh place — Khai Dinh, “The Power of Electromagnets,” Country Springs Elementary in Chino Hills
Eighth place — Abigail Lawrence, “Which Brand of Sunscreen Blocks the Most UV Rays?” Eagle Canyon Elementary in Chino Hills
Sixth grade
First place — Mia Acosta, “Contaminated to Clean,” Liberty Elementary in Ontario
Second place — Jayren Chan, “The Potential Power of Poop,” Eagle Canyon Elementary in Chino Hills
Third place — Emily Mong, “Wow! It’s Lit!” Eagle Canyon Elementary in Chino Hills
Fourth place — Jacob Armstrong, “Burn Baby Burn,” Oak Ridge Elementary in Chino Hills
Fifth place — Edward Chien and Ishan Wazir, “Truss vs. Arch vs. Beam,” Country Springs Elementary in Chino Hills
Sixth place — Jocelyn Valeros, “The Dirty Truth,” Country Springs Elementary in Chino Hills
Seventh place — Ben Sumich, “Hydrogen, It’s the Bomb,” Oak Ridge Elementary in Chino Hills
Eighth place — Lorenzo Torres, “Chemical Analysis of Water Sources from the U.S., Taiwan and the Philippines,” Country Springs Elementary in Chino Hills
Junior High
First place — Elle Scranton, “My Head Hurts: What Liquid Will Dissolve Aspirin Tablets the Fastest?” Townsend Junior High in Chino Hills
Second place — D.J. Linenberger and Michaela Allen, “The Freezing Point,” Cal Aero Preserve Academy in Chino
Third place — Logann Barnes, “Everlasting Skittles,” Ramona Junior High in Chino
High School
First place — Wynn Phaychanpheng and Audrey Sogata, “Cellular Stress Activation Patterns of Mechanosensitive Protein Channels Prezo 1 and MscS.” Chino Hills High
Second place — Alexandra Olivar, “Evaluating the Effectiveness of Different Kinds of Activated Carbon in Filtering Polar Contaminants,” Chino Hills High
Third place — Samantha Olivar, “Constrained Layer Damping,” Chino Hills High
Fourth place tie — William Sahagun, “Comparing the Compressive Strength and Shearing Strain of a Common Geometric Core Structure,” Ayala High in Chino Hills
Fourth place tie — Alexander Kaloyanides, “The War for Power: Solar, Nuclear, Coal, Gas,” Chino Hills High
