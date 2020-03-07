Samantha Singhi

Samantha Singhi, a fourth grader at Glenmeade Elementary in Chino Hills, holds her trophy at the Feb. 19 Chino Valley school district science fair. Her project, called “Hooked On You,” tested the maximum amount of weight different adhesive hooks could hold without damaging the paint to concrete walls. 

Thirty-two awards were received by student participants of the Feb. 19 district-wide Chino Valley Unified School District Science Fair.

All winners listed below have qualified to advance to the March 10 San Bernardino, Inyo and Mono (SIM) Science and Engineering Fair, to be held Tuesday, March 10 at the San Bernardino International Airport, 1601 E. Third St., San Bernardino. 

Awards will be presented 5:30 p.m. Thursday, March 12 at the DoubleTree by Hilton Ontario Airport, 222 N. Vineyard Ave., Ontario.

The three-county competition, like the district event, is comprised of grades four through high school. 

From the county competition, only the junior and senior high school levels can advance to the California State Science Fair in April.

The 2020 award winners from the Chino Valley district, their schools, and project names are listed by grade level: 

Fourth grade

First place — Kimberly Omictin, “Mirror, Mirror on the Wall, Who’s the Fairest Fertilizer of All?” Eagle Canyon Elementary in Chino Hills.

Second place — Scarlett Chen, “How Sweet is Your Drink? An investigation of the sweetness levels of common commercial soft drinks,” Rhodes Elementary in Chino

Third place — Annabelle Nickel and Emma Shiozaki, “What Add-In Works Best on Paperwhites?” Wickman Elementary in Chino Hills 

Fourth place — Tommy Baker, “What is a Plant’s Favorite Color?” Eagle Canyon Elementary in Chino Hills 

Fifth place — Samantha Singhi, “Hooked on You,” Glenmeade Elementary in Chino Hills

Sixth place — Italia Marlia-Vasquez, “A Sticky Situation,” Eagle Canyon Elementary in Chino Hills

Seventh place — Isabella Shiroishi, “Which Salt Melts Ice the Fastest?” Oak Ridge Elementary in Chino Hills

Eighth place — Adrian Rodas, “What Material Blocks Wi-Fi Signal the Most?” Liberty Elementary in Ontario 

Fifth grade

First place — Amber Lin, “Climate and Cricket Chirps,” Country Springs Elementary in Chino Hills

Second place — Luke Baker, “Bust That Rust!” Eagle Canyon Elementary in Chino Hills

Third place — Hannah Chaix, “Magnets vs. Temperature-Magnet Strength,” Rolling Ridge Elementary in Chino Hills

Fourth place — Eve Vogel-Evangelista, “Spinning An Easier Hula Hoop,” Hidden Trails Elementary in Chino Hills  

Fifth place — Melanie Medrina, “A Gar of Honey: Effects of Different Amounts of Honey on Bacterial Growth,” Litel Elementary in Chino Hills 

Sixth place — Roman Ruiz, “Balloonapalooza,” Liberty Elementary in Ontario

Seventh place — Khai Dinh, “The Power of Electromagnets,” Country Springs Elementary in Chino Hills

Eighth place — Abigail Lawrence, “Which Brand of Sunscreen Blocks the Most UV Rays?” Eagle Canyon Elementary in Chino Hills 

Sixth grade

First place — Mia Acosta, “Contaminated to Clean,”  Liberty Elementary in Ontario

Second place — Jayren Chan, “The Potential Power of Poop,” Eagle Canyon Elementary in Chino Hills

Third place — Emily Mong, “Wow! It’s Lit!” Eagle Canyon Elementary in Chino Hills

Fourth place — Jacob Armstrong, “Burn Baby Burn,” Oak Ridge Elementary in Chino Hills

Fifth place — Edward Chien and Ishan Wazir, “Truss vs. Arch vs. Beam,” Country Springs Elementary in Chino Hills

Sixth place — Jocelyn Valeros, “The Dirty Truth,” Country Springs Elementary in Chino Hills

Seventh place — Ben Sumich, “Hydrogen, It’s the Bomb,” Oak Ridge Elementary in Chino Hills

Eighth place — Lorenzo Torres, “Chemical Analysis of Water Sources from the U.S., Taiwan and the Philippines,” Country Springs Elementary in Chino Hills

Junior High

First place — Elle Scranton, “My Head Hurts: What Liquid Will Dissolve Aspirin Tablets the Fastest?” Townsend Junior High in Chino Hills

Second place — D.J. Linenberger and Michaela Allen, “The Freezing Point,” Cal Aero Preserve Academy in Chino

Third place — Logann Barnes, “Everlasting Skittles,” Ramona Junior High in Chino

High School  

First place — Wynn Phaychanpheng and Audrey Sogata, “Cellular Stress Activation Patterns of Mechanosensitive Protein Channels Prezo 1 and MscS.”  Chino Hills High 

Second place — Alexandra Olivar, “Evaluating the Effectiveness of Different Kinds of Activated Carbon in Filtering Polar Contaminants,” Chino Hills High 

Third place — Samantha Olivar, “Constrained Layer Damping,” Chino Hills High

Fourth place tie — William Sahagun, “Comparing the Compressive Strength and Shearing Strain of a Common Geometric Core Structure,” Ayala High in Chino Hills

Fourth place tie — Alexander Kaloyanides, “The War for Power: Solar, Nuclear, Coal, Gas,” Chino Hills High 

