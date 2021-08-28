Homeowners in the Vellano Country Club development in Chino Hills will see a 5 percent annual increase in their lighting and landscape fees, from $1,139 to $1,196.
The $57 increase per year will cover rising maintenance costs in the Vellano landscaping and lighting district, said city officials.
Last year, their fees went up $54 and the year before that, their fees went up $92.
Vellano is located at the end of Woodview Road, west of Peyton Drive.
Unlike other lighting and landscape districts in Chino Hills, the Vellano district was set up to allow for reasonable increases and inflationary adjustments but cannot exceed the maximum assessment rates allowed in the foundation documents.
The council approved the increases during its annual public hearing June 8 that confirms lighting and landscape fees, street sweeping fees, and special maintenance areas.
The council must approve the levy every year for the city to collect the revenues.
The assessments appear on property tax bills.
Los Serranos
There has been no change for Los Serranos residents who live in a lighting maintenance district. They will still pay $58.08 per year for streetlights.
Last year, their fees went up 32 cents per year. Their fees had not gone up since fiscal year 2012-13.
When additional homes receive streetlights, they are added to the lighting district.
Ten zones
Fees for the 10 zones in the lighting and landscape district will remain the same. They have not gone up since 1997 because the city council cannot raise the fees without a protest mail-in vote under the rules of Prop. 218.
Residents in Butterfield Ranch pay $252 a year, residents in the Los Ranchos area pay $489, residents in the Oaks and Green Valley area pay $281 per year, and homeowners in the Carriage Hills development in Carbon Canyon pay $358 per year.
Some of the older areas of the city, including Los Serranos, Glenmeade, and portions of Carbon Canyon do not pay lighting and landscape fees.
Councilman Art Bennett reminded residents that the city will spend $1.7 million this fiscal year from the General Fund to subsidize the lighting and landscape district.
“This is one of the reasons we are doing a review of the entire lighting and landscape district,” he said.
The city retained a consultant, Willdan Financial Services, in January 2020 to assess the lighting and landscape situation and come up with funding options that could include a citywide special tax or potential balloting of the zones for new or increased assessments, among other options.
A draft analysis has been produced and as of June, was in the city attorney’s office.
The residential street sweeping rates were kept at $12.10 per year, the same amount since the city’s incorporation in 1991, and road maintenance for Sleepy Hollow was kept at $42 per year for improved parcels.
The city is subsidizing street sweeping from the General Fund in the amount of $50,712 this fiscal year.
