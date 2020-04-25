Investigators with the National Safety Transportation Board released its final report on an Aug. 10, 2019 small plane crash at Chino Airport where a pair of pilots from Japan were practicing a series of touch-and-go maneuvers.
The plane, a North American AT 6D 5 built in 1943, suffered significant damage but the two men – pilot Toru Katsumoto, 55, and co-pilot Kiyoshi Okamoto, 53 – were not injured in the 12:54 p.m. crash at the airport, located at 7000 Merrill Ave., east of Euclid Avenue.
The pilot’s improper landing flare, which resulted in a bounced landing, and his exceeding the airplane’s critical angle of attack, resulted in an aerodynamic stall, said Federal Aviation Administration investigators Eleazar Nepomuceno and Bruce Thielbar in a report released April 13.
Mr. Katsumoto told investigators he and his co-pilot had completed eight touch-and-go maneuvers where the pilot lands the plane and immediately takes off without stopping.
On the ninth landing, the two-seater plane bounced, the investigators said.
“He wanted to apply partial power and continue to land, but he heard the safety pilot declare ‘I have’,” the report states.
The pilot responded with “you have” and was able to give the controls of the plane to his co-pilot.
At that point, the safety pilot was able to get the left main landing gear to touch down on the runway, followed by getting the right main landing gear down. It then bounced, investigators said.
“The airplane popped up with a high-nose altitude,” the report states. “The airplane started to climb, continued to pitch higher and rolled right.”
The pilot applied power to the plane, and after lowering the nose, the right wingtip struck the ground and crashed into the terrain.
Mr. Katsumoto reported the plane did not have any previous mechanical failures or malfunctions.
The report shows Mr. Katsumoto holds a private pilot certificate and had flown a total of 2,618 hours, including 34 hours in a North American AT 6D 5.
Mr. Okoamoto, who has a commercial pilot’s license, has flown 13,600 hours, including 30 hours in the plane.
