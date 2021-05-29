Chino Valley Professional Firefighters' Classic Car and Bike show

 

 Photo by Kevin Stenson

The Classic Car and Bike show hosted by the Chino Valley Professional Firefighters at The Shoppes at Chino Hills was held May 22, featuring 170 American, foreign, classic and collector vehicles. More than $2,500 was raised for programs such as Make a Child Smile and Spark of Love Toy Drive.

