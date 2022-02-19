By Briana Munoz
A ballot argument written by Mayor Eunice Ulloa and Councilman Marc Lucio in favor of establishing overlays to meet the state’s housing requirements was approved by the Chino City Council on Tuesday.
The measure, which does not have a letter designation yet, will appear on the June 7 ballot, in conjunction with the Statewide Primary Election. The letter designation will be selected by the San Bernardino County Registrar of Voters.
Chino resident Stubbie Barr submitted revisions that he said would “enhance the grammar, clarity, and accuracy” of the ballot argument, which were accepted by the council.
To comply with the mandate to build 6,959 housing units over the next eight years, the City of Chino incorporated two housing overlays: a mixed-use overlay zone and an affordable housing overlay zone.
However, the council cannot increase the density without a vote of the people to comply with Measure M, approved by Chino voters in 1988.
Overlays create a special zoning district on top of an existing zone with an additional layer of standards or special provisions.
Mayor Ulloa said, “The overlay is a genius way of meeting the state’s requirements without devastating our community.”
City attorney Fred Galante said the overlays cover all types of residential units. Meeting the state mandates is critical because the city could face penalties, including the inability to issue building permits and approve zoning, he said.
Mr. Galante said the council will have the opportunity to present a rebuttal if an argument in opposition of the measure is submitted.
The argument reads as follows:
State law requires the City of Chino to update its Housing Element for the period 2021-2029. The State-mandated Regional Housing Needs Assessment (“RHNA”) requires the City to identify land to accommodate the possible development of 6,959 housing units.The number of housing units is set by the State, without input from local representatives. As a result, the City’s proposed Housing Element update includes an option to develop a variety of housing, including market rate, affordable and mixed-use units.
Meeting the State mandates under RHNA is critical because, if the City is non-compliant, it faces potential penalties, including: losing the ability to issue building permits for those wishing to upgrade their properties; losing the ability to reject inappropriate housing developments; risking court orders suspending the City’s authority to issue zoning approvals; risking legal challenges by the California Attorney General and others, with potential financial penalties; and losing opportunities for grant funding (including park grants). The State could also override the City’s zoning powers and dictate where housing can be built.
Measure M was adopted by City of Chino voters in 1988. It ensures that current zoning densities cannot be increased or changed unless approved by a majority of the voters.
The proposed new Measure will allow the City to remain compliant with the State’s housing mandates and would not subject the City to any potential penalties for failing to comply.
