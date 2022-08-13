Commission to weigh in on removal of dying oak tree

An oak tree infested with wood-boring pests stands near Central Avenue at the McCalla Center. Pictured behind the tree is JoJo Nail Salon, Mercury Insurance, a dental office, a vacuum cleaner store, and Subway.

 Champion photo by Briana Munoz

An oak tree that is more than 100 years old at the McCalla Center at the northeast corner of Central and Schaefer avenues is being proposed for removal because an arborist said it is infested with beetles and wood-boring pests.

The recommendation for removing the tree and planting two replacement trees will be considered by the Chino Planning Commission at 7 p.m. on Monday in council chambers, 13220 Central Ave.

