Chino Hills residents may request a bulky item pick-up, at no cost, to handle large trash items that may be generated during the holiday season.
Republic Services offers free bulky item pick-ups for household items that are too large to put in the regular trash bin.
Single family residences receive up to three pick-ups per year at no charge.
Pick-ups must be requested at least seven days in advance by calling Republic Services at (800) 700-8610.
There is a 10-item limit and each item may not exceed 100 pounds.
