Abigail Marie DeSousa-DuBoise dressed in a dinosaur costume to greet her fellow Ayala High Class of 2020 graduates as they participated in their drive-through graduation ceremony on Tuesday and Wednesday at the Chino Hills campus.
The class mascot is SeniorSaurs.
Abigail was up early on Tuesday so she could surprise and cheer her classmates on.
She received her own diploma cover at 10 a.m. and then returned in costume for the rest of Tuesday’s grads, staying until the ceremony was through at 2 p.m.
On Wednesday, she returned in costume for the second half of Ayala’s 699 seniors, staying from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Abigail, who was voted “Most School Spirit” by her class, plans on becoming a labor and delivery registered nurse. She is the daughter of Jessica and Lester DuBuoise of Chino Hills.
