An update to analyze the hydraulics of storm drain within The Preserve is being considered by the Chino City Council at 7 p.m. Tuesday, April 5 in council chambers, 13220 Central Ave.
The Master Plan update involves a comprehensive update to analyze, compile the hydrology and hydraulic studies, and recommend future drainage facilities needed to support the impact of development.
Written comments will be accepted by the City Clerk until 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, April 5, or at the hearing.
Questions regarding the project may be directed to Assistant City Engineer Jesus Plasencia, at (909) 334-3417 or jplasencia@cityofchino.org.
Information: cityofchino.org/agendas.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.