Several high school sports such as cross country, golf and tennis could begin as early as Jan. 25 based on the California Interscholastic Federation (CIF) COVID-19 modifications released last week.
Teams will have to follow several COVID-19 guidelines set by the county where they are located. Student-athletes who tests positive for the virus cannot return to practice or competition until they are cleared by their doctor.
With California counties placed in a tier system based on the number of coronavirus positive tests, certain sports will be allowed to play in the widespread tier, while others will be allowed when the state moves to the substantial, moderate and minimal tiers.
All but four counties currently are in the widespread tier, according to state officials.
Sports that will be allowed in the widespread tier are cross country, golf, skiing, snowboarding, swimming and diving, tennis and track and field.
When the state moves to the substantial tier, baseball, field hockey, girls lacrosse and softball will be allowed.
In the moderate tier, badminton, football, gymnastics, boys lacrosse, soccer, volleyball and water polo will be allowed to play.
The minimal tier will allow basketball, cheerleading and wrestling.
“Schools must follow all guidelines from their local county and the governing
