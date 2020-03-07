The Salem Fair, including a car show, chili cook-off, developmental disabilities resources and carnival games, will be held noon to 4 p.m., Sunday, March 29 at Chino Fairgrounds, 5410 Edison Ave. (northeast corner of Edison and Central avenues).
There will be a photo booth, petting zoo, live entertainment and food.
The free event is being held to promote the inclusion of people with developmental disabilities in all areas of community life.
Salem Christian Homes is a Chino-based organization that provides homes for people with developmental disabilities.
Information: email khaynes@salemchristianhomes.org.
