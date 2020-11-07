Professional race car driver Alexander Rossi has agreed to serve as the 2020 Honorary Chairman of the Boys Republic Della Robbia wreath campaign. In this role, he will appear in literature promoting the agency’s annual sale of Christmas wreaths which help fund the private, non-profit school and treatment center for troubled teenagers.
Mr. Rossi is best known for winning the Indianapolis 500 as a rookie in 2016.
His career accomplishments include seven wins and 28 top-five finishes in four IndyCar seasons, third place in the 2019 Championship, and winner of the 2019 Road America. He currently competes full-time in the IndyCar Series, driving the No. 27 Honda for Andretti Autosport.
Wreath production and shipping begins the week of Nov. 22.
A 22-inch diameter wreath costs $56.95 and 28-inch diameter wreath is $79.95. Prices include taxes, handling and shipping within the United States.
Orders are being taken now online at boysrepub lic.org, and by phone (800) 833-7769.
Check, money order, Master Card, Visa and Discover are accepted.
