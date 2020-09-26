B of A to re-open
Champion photo by Marianne Napoles

The Bank of America branch in Gateway Village on Grand Avenue at the 71 Freeway in Chino Hills is expected to re-open in October, after six months of closure since COVID hit in March. The bank has been undergoing remodeling and modernization since July. The renovations should be completed by the end of October and the bank will re-open soon thereafter, according to a bank spokesperson. 

