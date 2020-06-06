Chino Hills police are looking for a man between 22 and 27 years old who violently attacked a hiker Wednesday afternoon on a walking trail near Rolling Ridge Drive and Hickory Lane, according to the Chino Hills Police Department.
The 23-year-old Chino Hills woman was able to fight off the attacker, who then fled on foot, said Detective Robert Scribner. The incident happened around 3 p.m.
“The attacker was not known by the victim,” he added. The suspect is a Caucasian man with a light complexion. He is 5-feet-9 to 5-feet-10 inches tall with a lean build, buzzed light brown hair and brown eyes.
He was wearing a black or gray gator-style face mask, black long-sleeved shirt, black or dark blue jeans and black full finger gloves with dark red stitching on the straps, Detective Scribner said.
The suspect did not have any visible tattoos, piercings or earrings.
“The suspect had acne scars on the upper portion of his face,” Detective Scribner said.
If caught, the suspect could face a felony charge of attempted murder.
Anyone with information can call Chino Hills Police Department at 364-2000 or contact the WeTip Hotline at (800) 782-7463 or wetip.com.
