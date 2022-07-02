By Marianne Napoles
The Chino Hills City Council decided on Tuesday how to allocate $40,000 per year of Waste Management (WM) money to help community organizations.
WM started its first day on the job in Chino Hills Friday, July 1.
Councilmembers voted to give $15,000 a year to the Chino Hills Community Foundation and allocate $5,000 each to themselves for distribution to non-profit organizations, for a total of $40,000 per year.
WM agreed to provide $40,000 annually for community support as part of its contract with the City of Chino Hills. Republic Services, the city’s former trash company, contributed $10,000 per year.
Councilman Peter Rogers said the $5,000 allocation will give councilmembers the opportunity to donate to organizations they feel need financial help.
Mr. Rogers, chairman of the Community Foundation, said donations given to the Foundation are distributed to the community in a variety of ways.
The Foundation has become a great mechanism for donors to use as a pass-through for their contributions, he said.
As an example, he noted that the late Champion Newspaper publisher Allen McCombs donated $25,000 with the request that the funds go toward the playground at Los Serranos Park.
The Applebaum family donated $50,000 with the request that the funds go toward the all-inclusive playground at Crossroads Park, he said.
“Our mission at the Foundation is to benefit everybody as a whole,” Mr. Rogers said.
Other projects the Foundation has supported include trails enhancements, Adopt-a-Family, youth scholarships, adaptive swings for city parks, amenities for the library and community center, and many others. In addition to the $40,000 a year for community organizations, WM has agreed to provide direct support for concerts in the park, six annual neighborhood cleanups, bi-annual compost and mulch giveaways, and one shredding event per year.
Councilman Art Bennett suggested that contributions made by councilmembers to the non-profit organizations be given at council meetings so the public will know where the donations are going.
City Manager Benjamin Montgomery said staff will research the parameters and come up with a process that will guide the councilmembers on allocating the funds.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.