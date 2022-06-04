Chino Valley Champion reporter-photographers Marianne Napoles and Josh Thompson brought home three awards during the annual California Journalism Awards, hosted by the California Newspaper Publishers Association.
The Champion competed in the weekly newspaper division for newspapers with 11,000 to 25,000 circulation.
Ms. Napoles captured third-place in the Features Photo category for her “Christmas Comes to Chino Hills” photo of Allie Jo Harris, 4, of Chino Hills, reaching out to touch the falling “snowflakes” while in the arms of her mother Courtney Harris, at the city’s Tree Lighting ceremony Dec. 4 at Chino Hills City Hall. The photo was published on Page A1 of the Champion’s Dec. 11, 2021 edition.
Mr. Thompson placed second and third in the Sports Action photo category. The second-place photo shows a celebration by the Ayala High School baseball team celebrating a walk-off, 4-3, win over Glendora High on May 14, 2021.
The third-place photo, taken on April 9, 2021, featured Ayala High wide receiver Chandler Carthan stiff arming a Glendora High player during the Bulldogs’ 35-0 victory on his way to scoring a touchdown.
