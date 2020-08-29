After four years, Woodbridge Pacific Group has constructed all phases of development in the Hillcrest Homes project in Carbon Canyon, completing 75 homes.
The five-to-six bedroom hilltop homes with panoramic views are located on the southwest side of Carbon Canyon Road and fronts Canyon Hills Road, on the former plastic ski slope property.
The 141-acre site, with 104 acres of open space, debuted in 2016 with four model homes.
The developer is in the process of selling the model homes.
Full completion of the project is anticipated in the upcoming months and will be turned over to the Hillcrest Homeowners Association, according to a city manager’s memo.
In 2017, the dues for the homeowners’ association were estimated at approximately $550 per month.
The homes start in the low $1 million’s.
The developer asked the City of Chino Hills after the first year of slow sales to hasten the installation of a traffic signal at Carbon Canyon and Canyon Hills roads because potential homebuyers were reluctant to purchase homes without a traffic signal when exiting the development, according to Champion archives.
Although Hillcrest was not required to pay for the signal because it was approved by San Bernardino County before Chino Hills became a city, the developer expressed an interest in financing and installing the signal, subject to a fair share reimbursement.
The signal is included on the city’s traffic signal priority list and Caltrans has a preliminary design.
Developments impacting this intersection are required to pay a “fair share” for traffic-related impacts, including the signal.
The Singh family of Chino Hills that constructed Circle K at Canyon Hills Road and Carbon Canyon Road was required to spend $170,000 for the signal and street improvements.
If the Hidden Oaks development goes forward, proposed across the street from Hillcrest, the city expects Hidden Oaks would be required to install the signal, said officials.
