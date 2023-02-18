Chino Police
Department
Wednesday, Feb. 8
Driving under the influence of alcohol, 6300 block of Riverside Drive, 9:22 a.m.
Theft from motor vehicles, 15800 block of Canopy Avenue, 10 a.m.
Shoplifting, 4000 block of Grand Avenue, 10:43 a.m.
Stolen vehicle, 15700 block of Approach Avenue, 1:15 p.m.
Possession of a controlled substance for sale, 12100 block of Central Avenue, 1:18 p.m.
Possession of a controlled substance for sale, 12100 block of Central Avenue, 1:19 p.m.
Shoplifting, 3800 block of Grand Avenue, 2:35 p.m.
Possession of a controlled substance, 13100 block of Seventh Street, 3:34 p.m.
Under the influence of a controlled substance, 3800 block of Grand Avenue, 3:59 p.m.
Theft, 13100 block of Central Avenue, 4:57 p.m.
Shoplifting, 3900 block of Grand Avenue, 6:28 p.m.
Theft, 5500 block of Philadelphia Street, 9:54 p.m.
Driving under the influence of alcohol, 12100 block of Central Avenue, 10:05 p.m.
Thursday, Feb. 9
Burglary from a motor vehicle, 13600 block of Monte Vista Avenue, 5:44 a.m.
Burglary from a motor vehicle, 6900 block of Fenton Street, 7:25 a.m.
Identity theft, 13600 block of Amber Road, 8:50 a.m.
Theft from motor vehicles, 3700 block of Maxon Lane, 10:06 a.m.
Burglary from a motor vehicle, 12100 block of Central Avenue, 11 a.m.
Stolen vehicle, 7800 block of Pine Avenue, 12:19 p.m.
Possession of a controlled substance, 12300 block of Mountain Avenue, 1:03 p.m.
Acquire a bank access care without owner’s consent, 3900 block of Grand Avenue, 1:23 p.m.
Possession of a controlled substance, 5000 block of Philadelphia Street, 2:34 p.m.
Robbery, 3900 block of Grand Avenue, 2:43 p.m.
Burglary, 13300 block of Ramona Avenue, 4:55 p.m.
Burglary from a motor vehicle, 13300 block of Ramona Avenue, 5:06 p.m.
Possession of a controlled substance, 11900 block of Central Avenue, 6:32 p.m.
Assault, 12800 block of Lewis Avenue, 7 p.m.
Robbery, 12600 block of Colony Street, 7:50 p.m.
Robbery, 4000 block of Grand Avenue, 8:22 p.m.
Vandalism, 6800 block of Riverside Drive, 11:15 p.m.
Friday, Feb. 10
Shoplifting, 12100 block of Central Avenue, 12:14 a.m.
Possession of a controlled substance, 12400 block of Central Avenue, 2:08 a.m.
Burglary, 4300 block of Riverside Drive, 2:50 a.m.
Identity theft, 13400 block of Bunker Hill Place, 7:32 a.m.
Burglary from a motor vehicle, 14400 block of Pipeline Avenue, 7:45 a.m.
Burglary, 13900 block of Norton Avenue, 11:47 a.m.
Possession of a controlled substance, 12900 block of Magnolia Avenue, 11:53 a.m.
Bicycle theft, 3900 block of Grand Avenue, 3 p.m.
Burglary from a motor vehicle, 13900 block of Ramona Avenue, 4 p.m.
Possession of drug materials, 5300 block of Walnut Avenue, 4:04 p.m.
Possession of drug materials, 5400 block of Philadelphia Street, 4:47 p.m.
Possession of a controlled substance, 5400 block of Philadelphia Street, 4:59 p.m.
Theft from motor vehicles, 5500 block of Philadelphia Street, 5:26 p.m.
Burglary from a motor vehicle, 14400 block of Pipeline Avenue, 6 p.m.
Child abuse, 14200 block of Central Avenue, 7:09 p.m.
Stolen vehicle, 5400 block of Walnut Avenue, 10:02 p.m.
Possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, 4200 block of Philadelphia Street, 10:43 p.m.
Theft from a motor vehicle, 12100 block of Serra Avenue, 11:30 p.m.
Saturday, Feb. 11
Mail theft, 5600 block of Buckthorn Court, midnight.
Assault, 11900 block of Ramona Avenue, 2:36 a.m.
Burglary, 11900 block of Central Avenue, 7:12 a.m.
Possession of drug materials, 5500 block of Philadelphia Street, 8:20 a.m.
Possession of a controlled substance, 12400 block of Central Avenue, 9:02 a.m.
Possession of drug materials, 7000 block of Eucalyptus Avenue, noon.
Shoplifting, 3900 block of Grand Avenue, 12:06 p.m.
Burglary from a motor vehicle, 8800 block of Kings Canyon Street, 1:24 p.m.
Giving false identification to a police officer, 4500 block of Francis Avenue, 2:41 p.m.
Shoplifting, 4000 block of Grand Avenue, 7:21 p.m.
Shoplifting, 3900 block of Grand Avenue, 9:09 p.m.
Driving under the influence of alcohol, 13600 block of Cypress Avenue, 9:24 p.m.
Driving under the influence of alcohol, 5200 block of Eucalyptus Avenue, 11:17 p.m.
Sunday, Feb. 12
Theft of motor vehicle parts, 13500 block of San Antonio Avenue, midnight.
Theft, 12100 block of Central Avenue, 3 a.m.
Driving under the influence of alcohol, 4200 block of Riverside Drive, 3:30 a.m.
Assault, 5000 block of G Street, 4:04 a.m.
Mail theft, 12800 block of Yorba Avenue, 5 a.m.
Under the influence of a controlled substance, 4900 block of Lincoln Avenue, 10:38 a.m.
Burglary from a motor vehicle, 12500 block of Strawberry Place, 12:09 p.m.
Unlawful registration or license plates to avoid compliance, 14900 block of Central Avenue, 12:24 p.m.
Shoplifting, 3900 block of Grand Avenue, 12:53 p.m.
Shoplifting, 12100 block of Central Avenue, 6:05 p.m.
Obstruction of a police officer, 6200 block of Clover Court, 7:54 p.m.
Stolen vehicle, 5900 block of C Street, 8 p.m.
Burglary from a motor vehicle, 16300 block of East Preserve Loop, 8:40 p.m.
Burglary from a motor vehicle, 14600 block of Yorba Court, 9:18 p.m.
Monday, Feb. 13
Identity theft, 13000 block of Robin Lane, midnight.
Stolen vehicle, 11700 block of Bentley Place, 12:17 a.m.
Burglary from a motor vehicle, 4700 block of Eucalyptus Avenue, 6:19 a.m.
Shoplifting, 3900 block of Grand Avenue, 9:06 a.m.
Vandalism, 13000 block of 12th Street, 9:44 a.m.
Possession of narcotics while in police custody, 12000 block of Central Avenue, 1:04 p.m.
Burglary, 5500 block of Edison Avenue, 2:06 p.m.
Robbery, 12500 block of Central Avenue, 2:09 p.m.
Theft, 3900 block of Grand Avenue, 3:29 p.m.
Stolen vehicle, 12100 block of Ramona Avenue, 6 p.m.
Theft of motor vehicle parts, 12400 block of Concord Court, 6:30 p.m.
Theft of motor vehicle parts, 4100 block of Edison Avenue, 7 p.m.
Theft of motor vehicle parts, 6900 block of Edison Avenue, 9:08 p.m.
Tuesday, Feb. 14
Possession of a controlled substance for sale, 8700 block of Innovation Street, 12:23 a.m.
Burglary, 14600 block of Pipeline Avenue, 12:31 a.m.
Possession of drug materials, 12500 block of Carissa Avenue, 4:15 a.m.
Vandalism, 5700 block of Riverside Drive, 6:57 a.m.
Unlawful registration or license plates to avoid compliance, 14000 block of Euclid Avenue, 2 p.m.
Possession of a controlled substance, 7000 block of Riverside Drive, 3:23 p.m.
Identity theft, 12800 block of Oaks Avenue, 7:25 p.m.
Theft, 11800 block of Central Avenue, 7:54 p.m.
Wednesday, Feb. 15
Causing injury to a dependent adult, 12500 block of Jacaranda Place, 11:25 a.m.
Chino Hills Police Department
Wednesday, Feb. 8
Carrying a concealed firearm, 15200 block of Mariposa Avenue, 12:04 a.m.
Possession of a controlled substance, Emerald Way and Chino Avenue, 9:59 a.m.
Stolen license plate, 15900 block of Los Serranos Country Club Drive, 5:39 p.m.
Possession of narcotics, 5100 block of Morning Glory Court, 8:31 p.m.
Burglary, 2000 block of Paseo Grande, 10:20 p.m.
Thursday, Feb. 9
Burglary from a motor vehicle, 4200 block of Village Drive, 6:24 a.m.
Burglary from a motor vehicle, 4200 block of Village Drive, 8:17 a.m.
Burglary from a motor vehicle, 4200 block of Village Drive, 8:50 a.m.
Possession of narcotics, 14000 block of Peyton Drive, 10:34 a.m.
Vandalism, Bird Farm and Pomona Rincon roads, 5:57 p.m.
Attempted robbery, 2500 block of Chino Hills Parkway, 8:58 p.m.
Friday, Feb. 10
Burglary, 2900 block of Chino Avenue, 2:26 a.m.
Burglary, 3600 block of Grand Avenue, 2:37 a.m.
Burglary, 2900 block of Chino Avenue, 2:39 a.m.
Burglary from a motor vehicle, 4200 block of Chino Hills Parkway, 9:38 a.m.
Theft of motor vehicle parts, 5100 block of Buckwheat Street, 2:14 p.m.
Assault, 13100 block of Glen Court, 3:39 p.m.
Burglary, 13900 block of Peyton Drive, 5:45 p.m.
Assault, 16100 block of Pomona Rincon Road, 8:39 p.m.
Saturday, Feb. 11
Burglary, 16000 block of Butterfield Ranch Road, 4:07 a.m.
Vandalism, 3200 block of Grand Avenue, 10:35 a.m.
Burglary from a motor vehicle, 14700 block of Pipeline Avenue, 11:15 a.m.
Theft, 14200 block of Peyton Drive, 3:54 p.m.
Sunday, Feb. 12
Driving under the influence of alcohol, 13900 block of Peyton Drive, 1:55 a.m.
Trespassing, 4100 block of Chino Hills Parkway, 5:12 a.m.
Vandalism, 16200 block of Da Vinci Drive, 10:41 a.m.
Possession of a controlled substance, Skyview Ridge and Emerald Way, 4:11 p.m.
Monday, Feb. 13
Burglary, 14800 block of Peyton Drive, 9:20 a.m.
Vandalism, 15500 block of Ethel Street, 10:07 a.m.
Burglary, 14600 block of Pipeline Avenue, 9:51 p.m.
Tuesday, Feb. 14
Possession of a controlled substance, Peyton and Rock Springs drives, 2:23 a.m.
Burglary, 13000 block of Peyton Drive, 4:27 a.m.
Burglary, 13000 block of Peyton Drive, 4:30 a.m.
Burglary, 13100 block of Peyton Drive, 1:23 p.m.
Burglary from a motor vehicle, 15100 block of Pipeline Avenue, 1:41 p.m.
Identity theft, 16200 block of Bainbridge Way, 3:28 p.m.
Stolen vehicle, 4200 block of Village Drive, 5:51 p.m.
Fraud, 15600 block of Pinto Way, 7:21 p.m.
Burglary, 16600 block of Longacre Avenue, 7:26 p.m.
Driving under the influence, 2200 block of Carbon Canyon Road, 10:21 p.m.
Wednesday, Feb. 15
Assault, 2800 block of Bedford Lane, 9:06 a.m.
Theft of motor vehicle parts, 16100 block of Pomona Rincon Road, 12:37 p.m.
Theft of motor vehicle parts, 13400 block of Melody Road, 2:31 p.m.
Burglary, 16500 block of Cerulean Court, 3:41 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.