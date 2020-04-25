A deactivated AT&T cell tower
Chazmpion photo by Marianne Napoles

A deactivated AT&T cell tower is being demolished on top of the hill across the street from Chino Valley Community Church on Lost Trail and Forest Meadow drives in Chino Hills. The noise generated from heavy concrete-breaking machinery prompted residents to speculate about what was occurring. The site, near Peyton and Morningfield drives, was once the location of a lattice tower installed by Edison that loomed over Peyton before it was ordered to be removed. AT&T installed a permanent cell tower on a field light standard at Chino Hills Community Park a couple of years ago ahead of deactivating and removing the temporary facility.

