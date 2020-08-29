San Bernardino County health officials reported Friday that 2,098 Chino residents and 797 Chino Hills residents have tested positive for COVID-19, since the pandemic began in March.
Thirty-seven Chino residents and four Chino Hills residents are among the 695 San Bernardino County residents who have died from the virus.
Included in the Chino numbers are the staff and inmates testing positive at the California Institution for Men and California Institution for Women prisons who have a Chino residential address.
“Having a Chino address could mean those who refuse to provide an address and are given the prison’s address and those who are homeless or transient are given the CIM address,” said San Bernardino County spokesman David Wert.
The county said 15 men’s prison inmates with the prison as their main residence died from the virus.
One inmate at the women’s prison died in May but did not have a Chino address.
Countywide, 46,407 residents have tested positive for the virus.
More than 39,032 have recovered and 350,271 county residents have been tested, the numbers show as of Friday morning.
Confirmed COVID-19 cases by location:
Chino (2,098 cases, 37 deaths); Chino Hills (797, four deaths); Adelanto (697, 16 deaths); Angelus Oaks (1); Apple Valley (928, 19 deaths); Arrowbear (0); Baker (11); Baldy Mesa (1); Barstow (184, six deaths); Big Bear City (34); Big Bear Lake (50); Big River (1); Bloomington (1,006, 13 deaths); Blue Jay (11, 1 death); Cedar Glen (6); Colton (1,763, 43 deaths); Crestline (64, 3 deaths); Daggett (1); Devore (1); Fawnskin (2); Fontana (6,145, 82 deaths); Forest Falls (3); Grand Terrace (241, 11 deaths); Green Valley Lake (2); Havasu (0); Helendale (50, one death); Hesperia (1,677, 17 deaths); Highland (1,254, 15 deaths); Hinkley (7); Joshua Tree (42, two deaths); Lake Arrowhead (14); Landers (6, one death); Loma Linda (416, 5 deaths); Lucerne Valley (21, one death); Lytle Creek (15); Mentone (188, 10 deaths); Montclair (1,006, 15 deaths); Morongo Valley (18); Mt. Baldy (1); Muscoy (12); Needles (41); Newberry Springs (4); Oak Glen (3, 1 death); Oak Hills (177, 3 deaths); Ontario (4,237, 67 deaths); Oro Grande (10, 1 death); Phelan (181, 2 deaths); Pinon Hills (54); Pioneertown (1); Rancho Cucamonga (2,233, 17 deaths); Redlands (1,398, 83 deaths); Rialto (2,967, 45 deaths); Rimforest (1); Running Springs (25); San Bernardino (7,052, 100 deaths); Sugarloaf (11); Trona (8); Twentynine Palms (46, 1 death); Twin Peaks (10, 1 death); Upland (1,104, 20 deaths); Victorville (2,581, 23 deaths); Wrightwood (21); Yermo (11); Yucaipa (764, 32 deaths); Yucca Valley (170, 12 deaths); Undetermined location (2,207, five deaths).
COVID-19 testing sites
State of California testing sites. Appointments are required. Call (888) 634-1123.
•Chino—Neighborhood Activity Center, 5201 D St.
•Apple Valley—James A. Woody Community Center, 13467 Navajo Road.
•Bloomington—Ayala Park, 18313 Valley Blvd.
County testing sites
•Chino—Lani City Medical, 4036 Grand Ave. #A. Appointments are required. Tests are available 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturdays. No tests will be given on Sundays. Information: 465-5000. There may be a cost for tests administered at this location.
•Rancho Cucamonga—Lani City Medical, 11398 Kenyon Way, Suite J. Appointments are required. Tests are available from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays. There may be a cost for tests administered at this location. Information: 465-5000.
Free testing sites (appointments are required at sbcov id19.com and click on county testing sites).
•Fontana—Jessie Turner Health and Fitness Community Center, 15556 Summit Ave.
•Hesperia—Percy Bakker Center, 9333 E Ave.
•Joshua Tree—Copper Mountain College (Bell Center), 6162 Rotary Way.
•Montclair—Kid’s Station, 4985 Richton St.
•Ontario—Ontario Convention Center (North), 1947 Convention Center Way.
•Rancho Cucamonga—Rancho Sports Center, 8303 Rochester Ave.
•Redlands—Citrus Valley High School, 800 W. Pioneer Ave. (enter on Texas Street).
•Rialto—Department of Behavioral Health Auditorium, 850 E. Foothill Blvd.
•San Bernardino—National Orange Show (The Dome), 689 E St. (enter at Gate 4 off Mill Street).
•Victorville—Victor Valley College, 71 Mojave Fish Hatchery Road.
Drive-through testing site
•Colton—Arrowhead Regional Medical Center, 400 N. Pepper Ave. Free tests are administered from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. Appointments are required by calling (855) 422-8029.
County Health Centers
Tests for underserved and vulnerable populations are given 1 to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Appointments can be made at sbcovid19.com and click on testing sites.
•Adelanto—11336 Bartlett Ave., Suite 11.
•Barstow—303 E. Mountain View St.
•Hesperia—16453 Bear Valley Road.
•Ontario—150 E. Holt Blvd.
•San Bernardino—606 E. Mill St.
Rite Aid stores
For information on testing sites visit riteaid.com/pharmacy/services/covid-19-testing.
Urgent Care Centers
Southern California Emergency Medical Urgent Care Centers
(9 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily. Appointments are required.)
•Colton—1181 Mt. Vernon Ave. Appointments can be made at 639-8800.
•Redlands—301 W. Redland Blvd. Appointments can be made at 335-1900.
•Yucaipa—33494 Oak Glen Road. Appointments can be made at 797-8900.
IEHP members
Ontario—Parktree Community Health Center, 2680 Riverside Drive, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. IEHP members can schedule an appointment at 630-7927.
SAC Health System
•250 S. G St., San Bernardino. IEHP can schedule appointments at 771-2911. Testing available from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Premier Urgent Care Centers of California
•284 E. Highland Ave., San Bernardino. Testing available from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily. No appointment necessary. All insurances are accepted except Kaiser and HMO plans based in San Bernardino or Riverside counties. No out-of-pocket expense for testing.
West Point Medical Center
(Testing available 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturdays. Appointments are required).
•Fontana—7774 Cherry Ave. Information: 355-1296 and select option 1.
•San Bernardino—1800 Medical Center Drive, Suite 99. Information: 880-6400 and select option 1.
•Rancho Cucamonga—8520 Archibald Ave., Suite B. Information: 481-3909 and select option 1.
Information: sbcovid19.com.
