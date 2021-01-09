A slew of awards was presented during Tuesday’s Chino City Council meeting that normally would have been given at the annual State of the City address that was cancelled because of the pandemic.
Chino resident Rick Garcia received the 2020 Sports Legend Award, which is given to a volunteer who has dedicated five or more years to a Chino based sports group.
Mr. Garcia, a coach of 14 years with Chino Girls Fast Pitch Softball, also serves as the league’s vice president of operations.
The 2020 Best New Residential award was given to Sunrise at Harvest by Woodside Homes.
The community of 56 attached condominium homes is in the Chino Preserve at the corner or Pine and Hellman avenues.
Kamway Distribution Center by Xebec Building Company was awarded Best New Industrial Center.
The 21,572-square-foot warehouse at 5445 Schaefer Ave. houses Kamparts Inc., a distributor of sports equipment.
Awards were given to several participants of the city’s 2020 Winter Wonderland drive-through holiday event held last month at Ayala Park.
Chino American Little League was awarded for best use of theme in the booth decorating contest, best overall entry was awarded to the Love Them All Foundation and Heights Christian Preschool won best overall performance.
Winners of the Mayor’s Home Beautification Award were Michael and Partorina Rocke for their home at 6863 Palmer Court.
Dan Lee and Lupe Grace Stratton of 6151 Carter Court received the mayor’s award for January 2021.
