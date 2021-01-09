The City of Chino Hills invites residents to explore the city and enter a contest to discover the 48 miles of trails.
The competition began Jan. 1 and will conclude Jan. 31.
Age categories are 17 and under, 18 to 49, and 50 and older.
Top-scoring individuals will receive prizes.
So far, 40 residents are participating in the challenge and have logged a total of 630 miles.
Residents are encouraged to download the Chino Hills App that contains information on trails and how to navigate them.
All mileage should be submitted no later than 11:59 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 31.
To join the contest, visit chinohills.org/trails.
Information: 364-2700.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.