The Chino Valley Champion office will have a new address, starting Monday, Aug. 1.
The 135-year-old newspaper will be moving to 13617 12th St., Unit B, just north of Schaefer Avenue in Chino. The Champion has been located at its current office at 13179 Ninth St. since 1970.
