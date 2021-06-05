An in-person class with supplies provided to make a Fourth of July wreath will be held from 10:30 a.m. to noon Wednesday, June 16 at the Chino Hills Community Center, 14250 Peyton Drive.
The class is offered by the City of Chino Hills active adults program for residents 50 plus. Cost is $13 per person. The wreaths may also be made at home for those who do not wish to attend the class. Participants should bring a glue gun to put together the wreath which is primarily made out of cardstock with a cardboard cutout for support and a star in the center.
Registration will conclude Friday, June 11. Registration may be made in person at the Chino Hills Community Center or by visiting chinohills.org/activeadults. Information: 364-2600.
