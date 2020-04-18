Fire damages Chino home

Chino Valley Fire District investigators are seeking the cause of a fire that heavily damaged a two-story home April 10 at 6420 Yale Court in Chino.
A Go Fund Me page – https://www.gofundme.com/f/schlieder-family-help – for Gregg and Beverly Schlieder and their teenage son Kevin Schlieder, an Ayala High student, raised $9,364 as of Friday morning for personal items.
Heavy flames and smoke began billowing from the house at 6 a.m., said Chino Valley Fire spokeswoman Massiel Ladron De Guevara.
“The residents had safely evacuated prior to firefighters’ arrival,” she said. “Two pets perished in the fire.”
The pets were a beagle and a cat, the spokeswoman added.
She said firefighters quickly brought the fire under control, keeping it from spreading to neighboring homes.
“A Chino Valley Fire District Community Liaison Officer responded to help the family navigate through the recovery process,” Mrs. De Guevara said.
Firefighters remained on scene for several hours. A work van parked in the driveway was also damaged in the fire.
