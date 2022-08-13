The parents of a 2-year-old girl who drowned in a backyard pool at a home in Chino Hills last year have been charged with child endangerment, the San Bernardino County District Attorney’s office announced Aug. 5.
Charges against Roberto Garcia-Negrete and Samantha Borrayo, now residents of El Monte, do not involve the drowning, but a suspected marijuana cultivation operation found at the home in the 15200 block of Rolling Ridge Drive, near Chino Hills Parkway, the office stated.
Mr. Garcia-Negrete was also charged with possession of an assault rifle found by deputies at the home.
Both parents were arrested at 5 p.m. Aug. 3 at a home in the 2300 block of Bunker Avenue in El Monte by the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Specialized Investigations Division, authorities announced.
They were each released on $250,000 bail the day after their arrests. San Bernardino County court records show the pair will be arraigned in West Valley Superior Court on Tuesday, Sept. 20.
The parents took their 2-year-old daughter, identified as Melanie Garcia, to Kaiser Hospital in Ontario on June 13, 2021, after pulling her out of the shallow end of a backyard pool. The girl was pronounced dead a short time later.
Hospital staff informed the Chino Hills Police at 6:30 a.m. about the girl’s death. Detectives learned the girl woke up, walked into the backyard and fell into the pool.
After deputies went to the home to begin an investigation, they found the marijuana cultivation operation and unregistered firearms in the house, detectives said.
Authorities remained at the home for 14 hours and noted neither parent showed any signs of being under the influence of alcohol or drugs. Neither parent was arrested that day, detectives said.
