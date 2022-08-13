The parents of a 2-year-old girl who drowned in a backyard pool at a home in Chino Hills last year have been charged with child endangerment, the San Bernardino County District Attorney’s office announced Aug. 5.

Charges against Roberto Garcia-Negrete and Samantha Borrayo, now residents of El Monte, do not involve the drowning, but a suspected marijuana cultivation operation found at the home in the 15200 block of Rolling Ridge Drive, near Chino Hills Parkway, the office stated.

