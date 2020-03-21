The Chino Valley received 3.33 inches of rain since March 10, including .39 inch of rain on Thursday.
Since October, Chino and Chino Hills has had 10.94 inches of rain, but it is still 2 1/2 inches short of the normal total of 13.39 inches of rain. There's a 40 percent chance of rain on Sunday, Monday and Wednesday.
