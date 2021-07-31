The following council meetings will be dark in August: the Chino City Council will not meet on Tuesday, Aug. 3 and Tuesday, Aug. 17.
The next regular meeting will be held Tuesday, Sept. 7. The Chino Hills City Council will not meet Tuesday, Aug. 24 but will meet Tuesday, Aug. 10.
