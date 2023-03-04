Students in the tenth and eleventh grades who would like to develop leadership skills, gain self-confidence, and learn about community issues, may apply for an all-expenses paid three-day seminar in the mountains sponsored by the Rotary Club of Chino Valley.
The club will select four students through an application process to attend Camp Cedar Crest in Running Springs from Friday, March 24 to Sunday, March 26 for the Rotary Youth Leadership Awards (RYLA).
