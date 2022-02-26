The Chino Valley Lions Club will hold a tennis shoe drive fundraiser until the end of March.
The club hopes to collect 700 pairs of new or gently used tennis shoes and athletic shoes with no rips or tears.
Shoes should be paired by tying laces or using a rubber band.
To arrange a dropoff, call LaTanya Sharp at (909) 638-2906 or email her at sharplatanya@gmail.com.
The Lions Club is partnering with The Fundraising Company, which will sort and clean the shoes and send them to micro-entrepreneurs in developing nations to create businesses and jobs.
The club meets from 6:15 to 8 p.m. the second and fourth Thursdays at the Chino Community Building for a dinner meeting. New members are welcome.
